Cardi B attempts to make amends with Latto after nasty falling out

New York, New York - After Latto confirmed that she dissed Cardi B on her Big Mama album, the Bodak Yellow rapper addressed the drama!

Cardi B and Latto (l.) both dished on their falling out after the latter referenced it on a new track. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During her interview on The Breakfast Club, Latto verified that a lyric on her song Gimme Dat "was about Cardi" after the New York native leaked a call that led to their falling out.

The 27-year-old told the hosts, "I was at an early stage in my pregnancy, and I rushed to the studio to do this verse for her," referring to their ErrTime remix.

She continued, "Literally two days later, I'm seeing all over the internet, I'm being called 'p***y.'"

The Big Mama artist shared that she hasn't spoken to the WAP hitmaker since they worked on the remix, but she is open to having a conversation.

"When? I don't know 'cause I got a baby now, life done kept moving," Latto replied, adding, "The people are just now hearing that song, but I made that song when that was a topic in my life."