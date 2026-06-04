Cardi B attempts to make amends with Latto after nasty falling out
New York, New York - After Latto confirmed that she dissed Cardi B on her Big Mama album, the Bodak Yellow rapper addressed the drama!
During her interview on The Breakfast Club, Latto verified that a lyric on her song Gimme Dat "was about Cardi" after the New York native leaked a call that led to their falling out.
The 27-year-old told the hosts, "I was at an early stage in my pregnancy, and I rushed to the studio to do this verse for her," referring to their ErrTime remix.
She continued, "Literally two days later, I'm seeing all over the internet, I'm being called 'p***y.'"
The Big Mama artist shared that she hasn't spoken to the WAP hitmaker since they worked on the remix, but she is open to having a conversation.
"When? I don't know 'cause I got a baby now, life done kept moving," Latto replied, adding, "The people are just now hearing that song, but I made that song when that was a topic in my life."
Cardi B takes accountability for nasty comments on Latto
Hours later, the Up emcee responded to the Big Energy rapper's interview via X.
Cardi wrote, "I truly understand how you feel…and that's exactly why I chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public."
The mom of four explained that she "let my mouth get the best of me" during the "heated" phone call due to also being eight months pregnant – but emphasized that it still isn't an excuse.
Cardi said that she made "multiple attempts" to reach out to Latto, adding, "I spoke with your manager, your sister, and even texted you directly to take full responsibility."
She continued, "I always had love and respect for you ! I always wanted to make it right but making it right looks different for the both of us."
Will Cardi and Latto squash their drama?
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP