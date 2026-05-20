Cardi B boasts the most 2026 BET Award nominations of any artist!

New York, New York - Cardi B has scored more 2026 BET Award nominations than any other artist!

Cardi B is up for six 2026 BET Awards after nominations were announced on Tuesday. © ARTURO HOLMES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 2026 BET Award nominations, celebrating Black excellence in music, TV, film, and sports, dropped on Tuesday.

Rapper Cardi B has been nominated for six awards, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, which she's won three times.

Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist follow Cardi with five nominations each. Trailing close behind, each with four nominations, are Olivia Dean, Doechii, Doja Cat, Latto, Teyana Taylor, and Clipse.

In addition to being nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Cardi's up for the new Fashion Vanguard Award, which was created to "recognize a creator, campaign, or content series that most powerfully moved Black culture forward in digital spaces by sparking conversation, building community, and defining the moment online," per Deadline.

She's up against A$AP Rocky, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Colman Domingo, Doechii, Rihanna, Teyana Taylor, and Zendaya for the new award.

Cardi's Errtime (Remix) with Jeezy & Latto is nominated for Best Collaboration. Plus, the WAP artist is up for Video Director of the Year, Album of the Year, and Viewer's Choice for Outside.