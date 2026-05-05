Cardi B doesn't let sickness hold her back as she wows at 2026 Met Gala

New York, New York - Cardi B said she was sick and running a fever during the 2026 Met Gala, but that didn't stop her from going all out!

Cardi B stunned in a lacy surrealist look by Marc Jacobs at the 2026 Met Gala. © DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Cardi B doesn't let anything hold her back, as she proved Monday night.

The UP rapper stunned in a striking look by Marc Jacobs, even as she told reporters she wasn't feeling her best.

"You wanna know a secret? I'm actually sick, and I have a fever," Cardi B said on the Met Gala steps when asked what afterparty she was going to, per an X post shared by Variety.



Despite being under the weather, the WAP artist wowed in a black head-to-toe lace look based on March Jacob's 2025 collection, inspired by German artist Hans Bellmer’s disjointed Surrealist dolls.

The Met Gala dress code was Fashion Is Art to match the Metropolitan Museum of Art's spring 2026 Costume Art exhibition.

Thanks to her exaggerated silhouette, Cardi B needed help getting around, but that's nothing new for the fashion icon. In 2024, it took nine people to carry her extravagant train!

2026 was Cardi B's seventh Met Gala appearance.