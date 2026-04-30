Cardi B leans into motherhood following her Little Miss Drama Tour
New York, New York - From Little Miss Drama to Little Miss Mama: Cardi B is enjoying some much-deserved family time now that her successful arena tour is over.
The superstar mother-of-four was on the road from February 11 to April 18 this year, rocking 35 sold-out arena tour shows across the US and Canada, and suffering a few mishaps along the way.
Add in the launch of a new hair product line, and you can see why Cardi would want nothing more than some quiet down time with her babies.
On Wednesday, the 33-year-old artist shared sweet clips of her children on Instagram.
The first, captioned "My little one-year-old... I just adore her," showed Blossom, Cardi's one-year-old, dancing.
A second featured her fourth child whose name and face have yet to be revealed. In it, Cardi kisses the baby boy's foot and writes: "My 5-month-old yummy toes."
The little one has been at the center of some drama, with Cardi's ex-husband and the father of her three other children, rapper Offset, questioning the baby's paternity, attributed to NFL star Stefon Diggs.
A video of a sleepy Wave claiming he isn't tired might be the highlight of Cardi's Instagram story. The four-year-old also piles it on by pretending to be sick, only to be told that his mama will go to jail if he isn't in school.
Cardi is one undeniably busy woman. In a recent interview, she admitted: "I just want to do everything now."
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/Instagramstories/Cardi B