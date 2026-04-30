Cardi B leans into motherhood following her Little Miss Drama Tour

New York, New York - From Little Miss Drama to Little Miss Mama: Cardi B is enjoying some much-deserved family time now that her successful arena tour is over.

Cardi B with her daughter Kulture (7) and her five-month-old son. © collage: screenshot/Instagramstories/Cardi B

The superstar mother-of-four was on the road from February 11 to April 18 this year, rocking 35 sold-out arena tour shows across the US and Canada, and suffering a few mishaps along the way.

Add in the launch of a new hair product line, and you can see why Cardi would want nothing more than some quiet down time with her babies.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old artist shared sweet clips of her children on Instagram.

The first, captioned "My little one-year-old... I just adore her," showed Blossom, Cardi's one-year-old, dancing.

A second featured her fourth child whose name and face have yet to be revealed. In it, Cardi kisses the baby boy's foot and writes: "My 5-month-old yummy toes."

The little one has been at the center of some drama, with Cardi's ex-husband and the father of her three other children, rapper Offset, questioning the baby's paternity, attributed to NFL star Stefon Diggs.

A video of a sleepy Wave claiming he isn't tired might be the highlight of Cardi's Instagram story. The four-year-old also piles it on by pretending to be sick, only to be told that his mama will go to jail if he isn't in school.