Cardi B opens up about new music and summertime shenanigans: "I've been living my best life"

By Jamie Grasse

New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B on Thursday took to her social media to give fans an update and pose a simple question: Which of her "girls" do they think she'll be working with next?

Cardi B jumped on her Instagram stories to gush over her summer and share that she's going back to the studio.
Cardi B jumped on her Instagram stories to gush over her summer and share that she's going back to the studio.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

Cardi B addressed her fans in a post to Instagram Stories, explaining she's been "taking advantage of the summertime" because she is "going to be very, very busy in the fall."

"I've been living my best life; I've been traveling," the rap artist grinned before reminding fans that despite her jet-setting, she's still hustling.

"Don't get twisted. I'm always workin'. I'm out here securing my future."

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"But I gotta get back in the lab. I gotta get back in the studio," the Bongos artist said.

"I've been avoiding the studio because, you know, like, when I get in the studio. I gotta sit down, calm down, I gotta think," Cardi admitted.

"Not only do I got to work on my own music, but I also gotta do a lot of features," Cardi explained while looking glam in a white tank with a plunging neckline highlighted with silver and pearl necklaces.

"The first feature I'm gonna do is a feature for one of my girls that I love so much. Who do you think it is?" The rapper asked fans and added: "I gotta couple of girls. 'Cause I'm doing everybody's s**t."

Who will Cardi B be working with?

Cardi B's fans, the Bardigang, were quick to comment on social media about who they think Cardi B will be spitting bars for.

Many X commenters are convinced the Bodak Yellow artist will be recording for her WAP sister, Megan Thee Stallion. A few think Cardi is gonna feature in a Doja Cat, Glo, or Kash Doll song.

A minority of commenters said they're hoping Cardi will appear on a Beyoncé or Lady Gaga banger.

Who do you think the Bronx rapper be stepping up for first?

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

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