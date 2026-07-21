Cardi B says she feels like "Britney Spears" – Here's why

Tenafly, New Jersey - Cardi B and Britney Spears sing in different genres of music, but the rapper recently opened up about why they actually have a lot in common when it comes to their portrayal in the media!

Cardi B (r) compared herself to Britney Spears (l) as she got candid about facing media scrutiny. © Collage: DAVID LIVINGSTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ARNOLD TURNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Just know ...I understand Britney Spears," Cardi said on Monday in an X post.

Soon after, she elaborated further in an Instagram video.

"No cap, I'm really hip-hop's Britney Spears. Like, a b***h out here feeling like motherf**king Britney," she began in the spirited rant, alluding to the Princess of Pop's experiences with intense media scrutiny.

The Bodak Yellow artist went on to say that she has "got the tea" on the drama surrounding plenty of other celebs, but she never sees those stories in the media.

"Nobody reports about it. You wanna know why? Because nobody gives a f**k," she said.

"But when it comes to me? When it comes to me? B***h, I can't even piss in a motherf**king cup, like, this s**t is motherf**king crazy."

Ultimately, Cardi seemingly made her peace with the situation, however.

She concluded the video by clicking her tongue and shrugging.