Cardi B sues Tasha K’s husband, claiming he's hiding the blogger's assets!
New York, New York - Little Miss Drama rapper Cardi B has another court battle coming. The Bronx rapper formally accused Cheickna Kebe, the husband of blogger Tasha K, of making sneaky moves to keep money out of Cardi B's hands.
Cardi B's new dramatic suit claims that Cheickna Kebe has "fraudulently received, concealed, or diverted" the couple's assets in a complicated two-pronged scheme to keep them from the WAP rapper, per Complex.
The suit claims Kebe "has repeatedly admitted under oath that these acts were undertaken to help [Tasha] avoid payment."
Cardi is seeking the full judgment, $3.9 million to be paid with interest.
In 2022, a jury awarded Cardi a smidge less than $4 million in damages for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
The rapper wants the court to void Kebe's transfers of assets and property acquisitions, which she says were done "fraudulently" to shield the blogger's business and personal finances.
In a separate request, Cardi asked that the new proceedings be held until Tasha’s current Florida bankruptcy case, which began in 2023, is settled.
Cardi B claims Kebe hid assets in two ways
Cardi B's new suit claims that as soon as Tasha K lost the case on May 22 – but before she was ordered to pay $4 million – Kebe created a business called Yelen Entertainment, LLC.
He then transferred Tasha's business assets from Kebe Studios to the new business.
Per the filings, this move makes Kebe Studios, which is liable for $2.9 of the $4 million, "an empty shell with no assets from which Ms. Almánzar could collect the Kebe Studios Judgment."
Part two of Kebe's proposed scheme was to keep Tasha K's personal money out of Cardi's hands.
Cardi claims that Kebe routed the blogger's earnings through Yelen Entertainment's accounts, removed her name from bank accounts, had her property transferred to him, and made sure she was no longer paid directly.
The suit quotes Kebe as saying he accepted Tasha K's Georgia property because "I wanted to help her avoid garnishment."
Cardi B wants what's owed to her, and she is willing to continue fighting in court to get it.
Cover photo: Foto von PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP