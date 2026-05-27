Cardi B sues Tasha K’s husband, claiming he's hiding the blogger's assets!

New York, New York - Little Miss Drama rapper Cardi B has another court battle coming. The Bronx rapper formally accused Cheickna Kebe, the husband of blogger Tasha K, of making sneaky moves to keep money out of Cardi B's hands.

Cardi B files a new lawsuit against Tasha K's husband. © PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Cardi B's new dramatic suit claims that Cheickna Kebe has "fraudulently received, concealed, or diverted" the couple's assets in a complicated two-pronged scheme to keep them from the WAP rapper, per Complex.

The suit claims Kebe "has repeatedly admitted under oath that these acts were undertaken to help [Tasha] avoid payment."

Cardi is seeking the full judgment, $3.9 million to be paid with interest.

In 2022, a jury awarded Cardi a smidge less than $4 million in damages for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The rapper wants the court to void Kebe's transfers of assets and property acquisitions, which she says were done "fraudulently" to shield the blogger's business and personal finances.

In a separate request, Cardi asked that the new proceedings be held until Tasha’s current Florida bankruptcy case, which began in 2023, is settled.