Cardi B treats her daughter Kulture to a lavish birthday weekend to remember!

Orlando, Florida – Proud Mama Cardi B celebrated daughter Kulture's eighth birthday with a whole weekend of activities. The rapper leaned into motherhood and gushed over Kulture's very colorful custom birthday cake!

Cardi B (r) went all out celebrating her daughter Kulture's (l) eighth birthday. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

After jetting back from Paris Fashion Week to surprise Kulture at 12 AM sharp on her birthday, Cardi packed up the family to continue the celebrations in the Sunshine State.

The 33-year-old took her babies and friends to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, via a private plane.

There, per Cardi's social media, the family enjoyed the sights, while the musician complained about the heat.

"Next year for my daughter's birthday, I'm taking her to Alaska. Ain't no f**king way a heat like this exists," Cardi joked.

It was 94 degrees in Orlando, Florida, at the time, with a heat index of 107, per News6.

Despite the sweltering temps, Kulture celebrated with raft rides and rocked a cute, blue-and-teal suit and matching hat. Videos also showed her family singing Happy Birthday over a pink cake.

Cardi herself donned a curve-hugging black one-piece at the party and went makeup-free. The Little Miss Drama artist celebrated her own body for producing four kids in another clip posted to her Instagram story.

Throughout the weekend, Cardi shared sweet videos, many of which featured her kids. One showed her third baby, one-year-old Blossom dancing and another of the baby edging away from a sloth.