Cassie Ventura leaves America after Diddy trial – and doesn't plan to return

Los Angeles, California - Cassie Ventura declared that she left the US after testifying against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Cassie Ventura (r.) revealed in new court documents that she left the US following Diddy's bombshell trial. © Collage: Bryan Steffy & Nicholas Hunt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 39-year-old singer revealed in her ongoing lawsuit with Clayton Howard that she has "no intentions" of returning to the US, per TMZ.

Cassie says in the filing, "I reside outside of the United States. I do not intend to move back to the United States."

She further states, "I am a citizen of the United States. I am not a resident of the State of California."

The Me & U artist also claimed that it would be more convenient for her to attend court hearings in New York rather than California.