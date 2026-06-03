Cassie Ventura leaves America after Diddy trial – and doesn't plan to return
Los Angeles, California - Cassie Ventura declared that she left the US after testifying against Sean "Diddy" Combs.
The 39-year-old singer revealed in her ongoing lawsuit with Clayton Howard that she has "no intentions" of returning to the US, per TMZ.
Cassie says in the filing, "I reside outside of the United States. I do not intend to move back to the United States."
She further states, "I am a citizen of the United States. I am not a resident of the State of California."
The Me & U artist also claimed that it would be more convenient for her to attend court hearings in New York rather than California.
Cassie moves on after bombshell Diddy sex-trafficking trial
Howard – who is one of the seven escorts that worked with prosecutors during Diddy's criminal trial – is suing both Cassie and Diddy over the alleged horrific sexual abuse he endured from them.
Cassie testified against her ex during his bombshell trial last year, claiming that the incarcerated Bad Boy Records founder "exploited" her and used his resources to control her.
Cover photo: Collage: Bryan Steffy & Nicholas Hunt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP