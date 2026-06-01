Charli XCX enters her post-Brat era with new album announcement!

Los Angeles, California - Charli XCX has swapped lime green for black and white as she enters a new musical era with the announcement of her next album, Music , Fashion, Film.

Charli XCX will release Music, Fashion, Film on July 24. © John Nacion / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old musician shared the news on Monday, revealing that the record will be released on July 24.

To represent all three aspects of the title, the album's black-and-white cover features rock pioneer John Cale, fashion icon Marc Jacobs, and legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

Charli revealed in a social media post that Music, Fashion, Film will consist of 11 tracks and clocks in at 30 minutes and five seconds.

The tracklist will include the two singles the Apple singer released so far, Rock Music and SS26.

The first of the pair saw Charli declare that the "dance floor is dead," while the second pays homage to the runway world and references the new album title.

"Nothing's gonna save us, not music, fashion, or film," Charli sings.

Music, Fashion, Film follows up the Brit's 2024 smash-hit Brat, which spawned a cultural phenomenon that painted the world lime green and ushered in an entire "Brat Summer."

The album even broke into the political zeitgeist when Charli said that then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris "was brat," and the pop star's broader redefinition of the term became so ubiquitous that brat was even named the 2024 Collins Word of the Year.