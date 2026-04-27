Cher's 15-year-long family secret comes out at last! All about her son's secret love child

Los Angeles, California - She didn't know it for almost two decades, but now this family secret has come out. Pop music icon Cher is suddenly a grandmother... and the girl is already a full-blown teenager!

Elijah Blue Allman is currently in a closed mental health facility because of his drug addiction. © IMAGO/Giles Harrison

Per The Sun, the girl is named Ever. She is 15 years old.

Ever is the result of a brief liaison between her son Elijah Blue Allman and ex-model Kayti Edwards, the step-granddaughter of Mary Poppins star Julie Andrews.

Elijah and Kayti are said to have spent a night together in 2010, which resulted in the pregnancy.

According to Kayti, Elijah knew about the girl from the beginning, but never wanted to be a father.

He only appeared sporadically while Ever was growing up with Kayti's husband, who she long thought was her biological father.

It was only recently that she learned the truth.