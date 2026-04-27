Cher's 15-year-long family secret comes out at last! All about her son's secret love child
Los Angeles, California - She didn't know it for almost two decades, but now this family secret has come out. Pop music icon Cher is suddenly a grandmother... and the girl is already a full-blown teenager!
Per The Sun, the girl is named Ever. She is 15 years old.
Ever is the result of a brief liaison between her son Elijah Blue Allman and ex-model Kayti Edwards, the step-granddaughter of Mary Poppins star Julie Andrews.
Elijah and Kayti are said to have spent a night together in 2010, which resulted in the pregnancy.
According to Kayti, Elijah knew about the girl from the beginning, but never wanted to be a father.
He only appeared sporadically while Ever was growing up with Kayti's husband, who she long thought was her biological father.
It was only recently that she learned the truth.
Cher's son Elijah spent much of his money on drugs
Cher herself is said to have found out about Ever's existence for sure in 2025 when Kayti confirmed everything to her on the phone.
The singer was reportedly "speechless" to hear the news.
A short time later, the grandmother and granddaughter met for the first time in Malibu.
They had dinner together and conversed about school and boys. Ever even got a glimpse into Cher's legendary closet!
But the reunion had a bitter side as well, as Elijah has been struggling with drug problems for years.
He is currently in a private treatment facility because of his drug addiction.
Cher therefore tried once again to put him under a conservatorship to prevent him from continuing to spend his money on drugs.
A court rejected the application in April, saying it lacked urgency.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/Newscom World, IMAGO/Giles Harrison