Chris Brown enters surprising plea as he faces trial over UK nightclub brawl

London, UK - R&B singer Chris Brown on Friday pleaded guilty to a public order offense following an alleged brawl at a London nightclub in 2023.

Chris Brown headed to court in the UK on Friday to enter his plea over a 2023 nightclub brawl. © Brook Mitchell / AFP

"Guilty," replied Brown (37), dressed in a beige suit and dark brown tie, after the charge of affray was put to him as he stood in the dock at Southwark Crown Court in London.

He will now not face trial on several other charges, including attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a bottle, in connection with the incident.

Those charges, which he had denied at earlier hearings, will be dropped at a later date, the prosecutor said.

Brown, who previously pleaded guilty to assaulting singer Rihanna, will now be sentenced on October 26.

The 37-year-old, who has been on $6.7 million bail, spent nearly a week in jail in May 2025 before being released.

Police had arrested him at a five-star hotel in the northwestern UK city of Manchester hours after he reportedly flew in by private jet. But Judge Tony Baumgartner last year gave him the green light to continue a scheduled tour which had begun in June in Amsterdam.

The charges all relate to the same alleged incident at Tape, an exclusive private members' club in London's Hanover Square, on February 19, 2023, while Brown was touring in the UK.

The victim was allegedly struck several times with a bottle before being pursued, punched and kicked.

Brown appeared in the dock on Friday with co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu (40) also a US national.