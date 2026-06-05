Chris Hemsworth reveals why he and his son were barred from boarding flight

Australia - Marvel star Chris Hemsworth and his son were barred from boarding a flight!

Chris Hemsworth (l.) opened up about an embarrassing travel blunder with his son. © Screenshot/Instagram/@elsapataky

However, the reason was far more harmless than one might initially think, as the 42‑year‑old had simply swapped a passport by mistake.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Thor actor revealed that he had been carrying his daughter's passport, even though he was actually traveling with his son.

Despite the obvious error, he still tried his luck.

He promptly told the security staff that the passport belonged to his son.

"They kind of look the same," Hemsworth joked, to which his wife, Elsa Pataky, immediately replied, "They don't."

The security officer, however, wasn't fooled by the ruse and sent the family on their way.

"So, yeah, that didn't work," Hemsworth admitted.

The actor and his wife have three children together: daughter India Rose (14) and twin boys Sasha and Tristan (12).