Chris Hemsworth reveals why he and his son were barred from boarding flight
Australia - Marvel star Chris Hemsworth and his son were barred from boarding a flight!
However, the reason was far more harmless than one might initially think, as the 42‑year‑old had simply swapped a passport by mistake.
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Thor actor revealed that he had been carrying his daughter's passport, even though he was actually traveling with his son.
Despite the obvious error, he still tried his luck.
He promptly told the security staff that the passport belonged to his son.
"They kind of look the same," Hemsworth joked, to which his wife, Elsa Pataky, immediately replied, "They don't."
The security officer, however, wasn't fooled by the ruse and sent the family on their way.
"So, yeah, that didn't work," Hemsworth admitted.
The actor and his wife have three children together: daughter India Rose (14) and twin boys Sasha and Tristan (12).
Chris Hemsworth's kids follow in his footsteps
Although the couple largely keeps their children out of the public eye, they already seem to be following in their famous father's footsteps.
India has already taken on a role in Thor: Love and Thunder – the fourth installment of the film series.
Even though Hemsworth enjoyed the time they spent together on set, he emphasized that this shouldn't become the norm.
"I want her to have a childhood, and I think so does she," the doting dad said some time ago.
Regarding acting, he added: "I said, 'There's plenty of time, sweetie. Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid.' Because once the train moves, it's pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things.'"
But it isn't just his daughter who has already gained on‑screen experience – the twins have as well.
They recently appeared in their mom's TV series The Tribute, playing the sons of the 49-year-old's character.
Cover photo: RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Foto