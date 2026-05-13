Conan O'Brien tapped to host Oscars for third year in a row

Los Angeles, California - Comedian Conan O'Brien will return for the third straight time to host the Oscars in 2027, organizers announced Tuesday.

Conan O'Brien speaks onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

O'Brien (63) will preside over the 99th edition of American cinema's most prestigious gala, which will be held on March 14 in the heart of Hollywood.

"We look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humor," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Lynette Howell Taylor in a joint statement.

The former late-night host will once again work with Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, who will serve as executive producers of the Academy Awards for the fourth consecutive time.

The announcement came as part of the presentation of Disney's programming lineup. Disney is the parent company of ABC, the network responsible for broadcasting the ceremony.

"Conan has created remarkable energy around the Oscars," said Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich. "His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood’s biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year."