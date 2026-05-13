Conan O'Brien tapped to host Oscars for third year in a row
Los Angeles, California - Comedian Conan O'Brien will return for the third straight time to host the Oscars in 2027, organizers announced Tuesday.
O'Brien (63) will preside over the 99th edition of American cinema's most prestigious gala, which will be held on March 14 in the heart of Hollywood.
"We look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humor," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Lynette Howell Taylor in a joint statement.
The former late-night host will once again work with Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, who will serve as executive producers of the Academy Awards for the fourth consecutive time.
The announcement came as part of the presentation of Disney's programming lineup. Disney is the parent company of ABC, the network responsible for broadcasting the ceremony.
"Conan has created remarkable energy around the Oscars," said Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich. "His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood’s biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year."
Oscars viewership shrinks in 2026
O'Brien, a six-time Emmy Award winner, has hosted several late-night television programs, including The Tonight Show.
He currently hosts the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend and the HBO travel series Conan O'Brien Must Go.
Viewership for the Academy Awards dipped slightly this year, with 17.9 million people tuning in to the gala broadcast by ABC and streamed on Hulu.
The 98th edition of the ceremony named One Battle After Another as the year's Best Picture, and also honored its director, Paul Thomas Anderson, who took home the first Oscar of his career.
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP