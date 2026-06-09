Confirmed! Pope Leo holds surprise meeting with Bad Bunny in Madrid

Barcelona, Spain - Pope Leo XIV held a surprise meeting with Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium during his state visit to Spain , the Vatican said on Tuesday.

Pope Leo XIV (l) held a surprise meeting with Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny (r) at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium during his state visit to Spain, the Vatican said on Tuesday. © Collage: CHRIS GRAYTHEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & CESAR MANSO/AFP

"Yes... I confirm it. He [Bad Bunny] was with his family and some other people," and Leo "greeted them briefly before leaving the stadium," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters of the encounter on Monday.

Spanish media said the papal team and Bad Bunny's entourage were still deciding on the best moment to publish photos of their meeting.

Around 80,000 people packed the iconic soccer ground for a meeting between the pope and Madrid's diocesan community on day three of Leo's trip to Spain.

His stay in Madrid coincided with a series of concerts by Bad Bunny at the Metropolitano stadium of Real Madrid's cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid, part of his hit Debi Tirar Mas Fotos ("I Should Have Taken More Photos") world tour.

Some observers pointed to modern youth being torn between spirituality and profane music in a historically Catholic country where traditional religious observance has declined for decades.