Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid "quietly" split after 10 years: "Living different lives"
Los Angeles, California - Friends star Courteney Cox has fans shocked over her recent split from longtime partner Johnny McDaid.
Per The Daily Mail, the 62-year-old and the Snow Patrol member called it quits "more than six months ago."
An insider close to Cox and McDaid told the outlet that the breakup was not bitter – rather, "they had simply reached a point where they were living different lives."
The source shared, "Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney. They had a very deep relationship, and they remain extremely amicable."
They continued, "They are great friends and care about each other very much."
The Scream actor began dating the Irish singer in late 2103 after meeting on her show Cougar Town. They got engaged nine months later.
The source added, "This was not an ugly split. They had simply reached a point where they were living different lives."
Cox and McDaid called off their engagement in 2015 and later reconciled, but did not get re-engaged.
The former couple was supportive of one another's careers, with the singer-songwriter attending the ceremony in which the actor received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.
Cox and McDaid were last seen together publicly at the 2025 US Open in September.
Cover photo: Collage: JC Olivera & Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP