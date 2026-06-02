Daniel Radcliffe reveals his son doesn't know he's famous – and he wants to keep it that way!
Los Angeles, California – Daniel Radcliffe played perhaps the most famous wizard in the world in the Harry Potter film franchise, but, oddly enough, his son has no idea that his dad is a global star.
As Radcliffe revealed to People, his three‑year‑old only saw him recently in a commercial – but fortunately for Dad, he didn't suspect a thing.
"I had walked out of the room, and suddenly the ad for the show came up, and he's never seen anything I've done or been aware of any of that stuff," the 36-year-old said.
The toddler was instantly confused.
"He just goes, 'Dada?' Then he was like, 'Did he leave?'" Radcliffe recalled.
According to the Harry Potter alum, his son thought the actor had magically appeared on the TV after he left the room.
"You know your job is a bulls**t job when you can't describe it to a child," Radcliffe joked. "You know you can explain policeman and fireman and doctor and stuff like that. But when you get to acting, you're like, 'Yeah, we tell stories, you know, like your books. We sort of act out your stories.'"
He added that his son is still "so far away" from understanding that his dad is famous, and Radcliffe hopes to "keep him in the dark as long as possible."
Daniel Radcliffe would love for his son to get involved in the film world – but without the fame
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke (41) became parents to a son in April 2023.
Even then, the actor was gushing when he talked about fatherhood.
"It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful, and Erin is amazing – it's a real privilege also to have this time with him," he said.
Although he doesn't wish fame for his child, he hopes to eventually show him his world and introduce him to film sets.
"A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew,'" Radcliffe said.
"Film sets are wonderful places," he added. "I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs."
Cover photo: Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP