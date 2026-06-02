Daniel Radcliffe reveals his son doesn't know he's famous – and he wants to keep it that way!

Los Angeles, California – Daniel Radcliffe played perhaps the most famous wizard in the world in the Harry Potter film franchise, but, oddly enough, his son has no idea that his dad is a global star.

Daniel Radcliffe revealed that his son knows nothing about his fame. © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As Radcliffe revealed to People, his three‑year‑old only saw him recently in a commercial – but fortunately for Dad, he didn't suspect a thing.

"I had walked out of the room, and suddenly the ad for the show came up, and he's never seen anything I've done or been aware of any of that stuff," the 36-year-old said.

The toddler was instantly confused.

"He just goes, 'Dada?' Then he was like, 'Did he leave?'" Radcliffe recalled.

According to the Harry Potter alum, his son thought the actor had magically appeared on the TV after he left the room.

"You know your job is a bulls**t job when you can't describe it to a child," Radcliffe joked. "You know you can explain policeman and fireman and doctor and stuff like that. But when you get to acting, you're like, 'Yeah, we tell stories, you know, like your books. We sort of act out your stories.'"

He added that his son is still "so far away" from understanding that his dad is famous, and Radcliffe hopes to "keep him in the dark as long as possible."