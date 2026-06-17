Daveigh Chase, former child star from The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, suddenly dies

Los Angeles, California - Daveigh Chase, the former child star known for her roles in The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, has died. She was just 35 years old.

Former child star Daveigh Chase has died at the age of 35. © Collage: IMAGO / Allstar & Jordan Strauss / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Chase's boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, confirmed to TMZ that she passed away on Tuesday as a result of meningitis and a blood infection.

The outlet reported that the conditions resulted in septic issues and "led to her body shutting down."

Chase is said to have been hospitalized earlier this month in Los Angeles, reportedly due to malnutrition.

The actor, born in Las Vegas, kicked off her career with her role as Samantha Darko in 2001's Donnie Darko before lending her voice to the character of Lilo in Disney's animated hit Lilo & Stitch the following year.

She also spooked audiences in the 2002 US remake of The Ring, portraying the iconic long-haired antagonist Samara Morgan.

Chase reprised her voice role in Disney's Lilo & Stitch TV series between 2003 and 2006, and she went on to star in HBO's Big Love and had her final film role with 2016's American Romance.

Hernandez had recently set up a GoFundMe to help his girlfriend amid her health crisis, writing that doctors feared she would not survive.