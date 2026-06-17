Daveigh Chase, former child star from The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, suddenly dies
Los Angeles, California - Daveigh Chase, the former child star known for her roles in The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, has died. She was just 35 years old.
Chase's boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, confirmed to TMZ that she passed away on Tuesday as a result of meningitis and a blood infection.
The outlet reported that the conditions resulted in septic issues and "led to her body shutting down."
Chase is said to have been hospitalized earlier this month in Los Angeles, reportedly due to malnutrition.
The actor, born in Las Vegas, kicked off her career with her role as Samantha Darko in 2001's Donnie Darko before lending her voice to the character of Lilo in Disney's animated hit Lilo & Stitch the following year.
She also spooked audiences in the 2002 US remake of The Ring, portraying the iconic long-haired antagonist Samara Morgan.
Chase reprised her voice role in Disney's Lilo & Stitch TV series between 2003 and 2006, and she went on to star in HBO's Big Love and had her final film role with 2016's American Romance.
Hernandez had recently set up a GoFundMe to help his girlfriend amid her health crisis, writing that doctors feared she would not survive.
"My hope is to raise enough money to find a place where we can be together and make her comfortable during her last days. I want to give her a safe, loving home, filled with peace and care," he wrote.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Allstar & Jordan Strauss / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP