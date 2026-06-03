David Beckham to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles, California - David Beckham is to be honored with a star on Hollywood 's Walk of Fame, organizers announced Tuesday, as the US readies to host the World Cup.

David Beckham is set to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony on June 12. © MEGAN BRIGGS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Movie legend Tom Cruise and the player's pop star-turned-fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham will be at the ceremony on June 12 to unveil the plaque immortalizing the British midfielder on Hollywood's most famous thoroughfare.

The ceremony for the 51-year-old former England captain will take place hours before the first game on US soil in this year's World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the US.

"David Beckham's recognition with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the Sports Entertainment category comes at a fitting moment as the United States prepares to host the FIFA World Cup," said Ana Martinez of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

"Beckham's role in elevating soccer's profile in America and his lasting influence on sports, entertainment, and global culture make this honor especially meaningful," she said.

During his club playing career, Beckham spent time at Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, the American side LA Galaxy, and Paris Saint-Germain, where he hung up his boots in 2013.

More recently, he became a co-owner of the American team Inter Miami CF, which signed Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, and won the Major League Soccer Cup Championship last year.