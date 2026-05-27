Demi Lovato celebrates first wedding anniversary with her husband Jutes!

Demi Lovato and herhusband Jutes (l.) celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary with sweet Instagram posts. © Screenshot/Instagram/@ddlovato

The 33-year-old Confident singer's post featured rare snaps from the lovebirds' wedding, and she gushed over her hubby in her lengthy caption.

Demi wrote, "1 year married to the one i love the most, my best friend and my favorite human @jutesmusic.

She continued, "365 days ago i stood across from u reciting my vows, thinking it wasn't possible to love u anymore than i already do, but here we r a year later, and somehow i love u even more than that."

The 35-year-old musician also flaunted his love for his wifey with his own anniversary post, where he called Demi his "soulmate" and teased that he can't wait to "devour" her face.

Currently, the Sorry Not Sorry artist is embarking on her It's Not That Deep tour, which means that the spouses are probably spending their milestone apart.