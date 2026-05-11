Dua Lipa launches $15 million lawsuit against Samsung for using her face on packaging materials

Los Angeles, California - Mega British pop star Dua Lipa has filed a $15 million lawsuit against the South Korean electronics company Samsung for allegedly using her image on its television packaging without her permission.

Dua Lipa says Samsung is using her face without permission. © Montage: IMAGO/Bestimage, Screenshot/gov.uscourts

The boxes Samsung uses to ship televisions in the US feature a photo of the singer taken during her 2024 Austin City Limits Festival performance, as multiple outlets have reported.

Per the complaint, Lipa owns the copyright to the photo on the boxes.

"Ms. Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use," the lawsuit claims in the 28-page filing.

Lipa alleges copyright violation, a violation of the California right of publicity statute, a federal Lanham Act claim, and trademark claims.

"Ms. Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the lawsuit states.

According to the star's legal team, Samsung has so far failed to comply with repeated requests to refrain from using the photo. In the lawsuit, her team says Samsungs response was "dismissive and callous."