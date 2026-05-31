Dua Lipa marries Callum Turner in low-key London ceremony

London, UK - Pop star Dua Lipa and Fantastic Beasts actor Callum Turner married in London on Sunday, according to media reports, which said the low-key nuptials may be followed by a three-day party in Sicily.

Dua Lipa (l.) has reportedly wed Callum Turner in a London ceremony. © IMAGO / SOPA Images

The Sun and Daily Mail tabloids showed photos of the couple leaving Old Marylebone Town Hall following a civil ceremony with just a handful of family and friends.

Dua Lipa (30) wore a white hat and dress designed by the Schiaparelli studio for the wedding, reports said.

Turner (36) donned a dark blue suit.

The Sun said they now plan a "sumptuous" three-day party in Sicily at the end of next week.

Representatives of the couple, who have been together since January 2024, did not answer AFP's request to comment.

Dua Lipa, the daughter of Kosovo migrants who has become one of Britain's top singers since her Be The One single in 2016, announced in an interview with British Vogue last year that she and Turner planned to marry.