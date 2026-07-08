Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson graces red carpet with three daughters at Moana premiere

Los Angeles, California – Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson 's three daughters joined him for a rare appearance on the red carpet for the premiere of Moana.

Dwayne Johnson (54) celebrated the premiere of Moana with his entire family. © RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Simone (24), Jasmine (10), and Tiana Johnson (8) rarely join their celebrity father on the red carpet. The last time was in 2024 for the premiere of Moana 2.

On Tuesday, the three girls plus the actor's wife, Lauren Hashian (41), the Rock's mother Ata Johnson (77), and his ex‑wife, Dany Garcia (57) posed for a family photo at the premiere of the live-action Moana, People reported.

The Rock's two younger daughters rocked matching dresses with colorful hibiscus, while Simone wowed in a black midi dress.

In this live-action remake, Johnson reprises his role as the demigod Maui. He voiced the character in the 2016 original and the 2024 sequel.

Back in 2019, the wrestler-turned-actor said his daughters couldn't believe their dad was the voice of the demigod: "I said, 'You know, that’s Daddy’s voice, and I’m going to show you. Maui starts singing, and I then start singing, and within 10 seconds she’s trying to put a pillow over my mouth and says, 'You’re ruining the song.'"

Years later, Jasmine and Tiana are huge Maui fans. They even had the opportunity to voice two small parts in Moana 2.