Ed Sheeran makes surprising split from longtime record label – what happened?

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Ed Sheeran has ended his long-standing partnership with his record label, Warner Music , after 15 years. What's the reason behind the drastic step?

Shape of You by Ed Sheeran is one of the biggest hits on Spotify. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

For fans of the 35-year-old, the news came out of the blue last week, with Sheeran emphasizing that the split was not a public dispute.

"This isn't a 'disgruntled artist leaves record label' type situation," Daily Mail quoted the musician as saying.

In the same breath, Sheeran explained to his fans that his life had turned 180 degrees since the start of his contract in 2011.

"This is a boy who started as a teenager on the company with different priorities, to the father-of-two man who exists now, who feels like he needs a shift and change," he added.

While, on the outside, the professional separation appeared quite harmonious, a completely different picture emerged behind the scenes, as an insider dished to the outlet.

Under Aaron Bay-Schuck's new leadership, the music company has plunged into chaos, with some former employees describing the London office as a "sad reflection of what it once was."

Another crucial problem for Sheeran's label was that important decisions were only made in Los Angeles – not in the UK.