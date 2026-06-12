Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett are expecting their first baby!

Los Angeles, California - Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen is pregnant and preparing to welcome her first child with her husband, musician Robbie Arnett.

Elizabeth Olsen (r) is expecting her first baby with husband Robbie Arnett (l.) © TIBRINA HOBSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 37-year-old WandaVision star has sparked some major fan excitement when she was spotted out for lunch at a Los Angeles restaurant wearing an unbuttoned white shirt – and holding her baby bump!

Following the sighting, People confirmed that the couple is indeed expanding their family.

Olsen and Arnett have famously kept their romantic relationship out of the bright Hollywood spotlight, opting instead for a more private approach.

The duo first began dating each other back in 2017 and got engaged two years later.

A bit before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, they chose to quietly elope, only revealing the secret marriage to the public a year later during a video interview with Variety.