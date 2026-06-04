Ellie Goulding sparks fan frenzy with unexpected new announcement

Los Angeles, California - It's official: singer Ellie Goulding is releasing a new album called I Know Too Much after a three‑year break from music !

Ellie Goulding is planning to release a new album in September. © Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP

After her delightful baby news in March, the 39-year-old has shared another big milestone – this time, in her professional life.

Earlier this week, Ellie posted news of her upcoming album to her social media, revealing it will drop on September 4.

As The Mirror reported, the Love Me Like You Do artist has been working with Canadian songwriter Jack Rochon on the new project.

"We've recorded hundreds of songs together, and I loved the freedom of exploring different sounds, feelings, thoughts, and experiences. It felt really organic and honest, like journaling through music," Ellie said.

Fans can already get a first taste of the record on Friday: she's set to release the lead single, Black Prada Dress on June 5.

"It's directed at that negative, critical voice bringing you down. And that voice could be your own, internal voice – that self-critical, destructive one," Ellie said in a recent interview.