Ellie Goulding sparks fan frenzy with unexpected new announcement
Los Angeles, California - It's official: singer Ellie Goulding is releasing a new album called I Know Too Much after a three‑year break from music!
After her delightful baby news in March, the 39-year-old has shared another big milestone – this time, in her professional life.
Earlier this week, Ellie posted news of her upcoming album to her social media, revealing it will drop on September 4.
As The Mirror reported, the Love Me Like You Do artist has been working with Canadian songwriter Jack Rochon on the new project.
"We've recorded hundreds of songs together, and I loved the freedom of exploring different sounds, feelings, thoughts, and experiences. It felt really organic and honest, like journaling through music," Ellie said.
Fans can already get a first taste of the record on Friday: she's set to release the lead single, Black Prada Dress on June 5.
"It's directed at that negative, critical voice bringing you down. And that voice could be your own, internal voice – that self-critical, destructive one," Ellie said in a recent interview.
Ellie Goulding reflects on tumultuous love life in new album
As The Mirror reported, the new album will primarily address the split between her and ex‑husband Caspar Jopling in 2024.
The musician and the art dealer met about 10 years ago at a dinner with friends.
It didn't take long before they fell for each other. After their 2018 engagement, their son Arthur was born in 2021.
Three years later, the couple separated.
“When I married my ex-husband, I thought it was for life. That will never go away, and that will always stay with me," Ellie revealed.
"There are some songs that are necessary for me to acknowledge that time in my life and to be respectful of it."
But fans are in for a bit of an emotional rollercoaster, as Ellie dished that, along with her divorce, she also took inspiration from the excitement of her current romance with Beau Minniear.
Cover photo: Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP