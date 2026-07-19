Elon Musk ex Ashley St. Clair is on a mission to destroy the world's richest man – and dropping even more bombs

By Rey Harris

New York, New York - Billionaire Elon Musk's ex Ashley St. Clair has been on an aggressive campaign to destroy him, and she has no plans to give up anytime soon.

Influencer Ashley St. Clair has been sharing damning details about her relationship with Elon Musk, and she has vowed to continue doing so. © Collage: IMAGO / Dreamstime, SMIALOWSKI, ANGELA WEISS, Allison ROBBERT, & SAUL LOEB / AFP, & Screenshot / X / @stclairashley Over the last few months, St. Clair has been dropping bombs on TikTok in the form of lengthy "Get Ready With Me" vids, where she's gone into detail about her giving birth to a child with the world's first trillionaire and revealing how their relationship blossomed. In her latest video posted last week, she's promised to spill more tea "soon." "Hope you're ready for the next" one, she teased. Beyoncé Man arrested after driving car into Beyoncé and Jay-Z's lavish East Hampton estate In a recent podcast interview last month, St. Clair claimed Musk's team served her with an NDA worth $40 million, to shell out $15 million upfront, plus $100,000 a month for 21 years. She said she refused the offer so she could speak out honestly. And speak out she has, saying she had an "emotionally intimiate" relationship with the SpaceX and Tesla kingpin, but "things started getting very weird very quickly." So while we wait for more to come from the influencer, what are the bombshells she's let loose so far, and which parts of the duo's murky history are actually true?

Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair relationship timeline

Over the past few months, Ashley St. Clair has posted explosive TikTok videos detailing her side of the story of her relationship with Elon Musk. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTik /@ashstc While there's a lot of contention between the two, let's sift through what we know. Since at least 2020, St. Clair has established herself as an unforgiving MAGA influencer, regularly using social media and appearances on Fox News to "own the libs." While her name remained relatively obscure outside of MAGA spaces, things began to change sometime in 2024 when she got the attention of the world's richest man. Zendaya Zendaya's top red carpet looks from The Odyssey press tour In an interview with The New York Post, St. Clair detailed how she and Musk first began talking after he "slid into my DM's" on X "with a meme." She claimed in a TikTok posted in May that the two had a blooming relationship that began "late 2023," as the "very down-to-earth" businessman flew her with him around the world. She said they concieved her second son as "two consenting adults" on a trip to St. Barts in January 2024, when they vacationed with Air BnB co-founder Joe Gebbia and his wife. The 27-year-old said it was "appealing" to her to have a child without worrying about the "economics" of being a single mom, and found comfort in that her "kids would always be taken care of." But everything changed once she got pregnant, as she felt things he said just "didn't add up." In February 2025, St. Clair finally got her big influencer break after she nearly broke the internet by sharing an X post claiming she had secretly given birth to Musk's 13th child. She wrote in a TikTok later that year that she "rage baited the entire internet." St. Clair has since gotten millions of views on her videos, which continue to detail her side of the story and are often over 15 to 30 minutes long. She has also been locked in a tense legal battle against Musk, who largely ignored the announcement about their child. While she's said she doesn't think the scandal with Musk is something that defines her, the experience appears to have caused her to have a change of MAGA heart.

Ashley St. Clair abandons the MAGA ship

Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP After dropping her announcement, St. Clair and Musk had a messy feud on social media, as Musk appeared to insist that she was only after his money. By April 2025, Musk announced that he had reluctantly begun paying her child support, "despite not knowing for sure" if he was the father. In the following months, the two continued clashing on social media, with Musk even threatening to take custody of their child away from her. But tensions reached a peak early this year after St. Clair began calling out Musk for allowing his Grok AI to produce fake and non-consensual sexually explicit images of people and minors, including depicting her. She has sued the company and filed a lawsuit in January 2026 seeking an emergency restraining order from Musk, as she claimed X "financially benefited from the creation and dissemination of nonconsensual, realistic, sexualized deepfake content depicting (St. Clair) as a minor and adult," and that the move was a form of revenge porn. The lawsuit is still ongoing and she has since become something of a face in the movement against the deepfakes, as Musk, who has shown no remorse over the scandal, has faced criticism around the world for the feature.

Is Ashley St. Clair's MAGA evolution genuine?

For years, Ashley St. Clair built a reputation as a staunch MAGA supporter, but has shifted away from the right in recent months. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @stclairashley In recent months, St. Clair has left X and tried desperately to make amends with the left and other communities she has publicly denigrated through her TikTok clips, which repeatedly call out the "cult" of MAGA and its leaders, as she now claims that her "views have changed. But some criticis aren't convinced, as she continues to face heavy skepticism due to her shameless MAGA past. Her most notable achievement in that early period was a children's book she wrote titled "Elephants Are Not Birds," which the publisher's website describes as "a Christian, Conservative children's book that tackles the topic of identity." In January 2026, an X user called her out for writing the book, which they described as "blatant transphobia." She's admitted to feeling "immense guilt" about her role in demonizing the trans community, and the damage it may have caused Vivian Wilson - Musk's trans daughter, whom he has publicly disowned. She has also since asked the publisher to remove her as author. St. Clair has also faced allegations of having plotted to "baby trap" Musk years ago. Last year, far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos shared screenshots of a tweet St. Clair allegedly shared in 2020, in which she appears to joke, "I need to get Elon Musk's attention for a marriage proposal." Yiannopoulos accused her of having "plotted for half a decade" to "ensnare" Musk, to which the trillionaire replied, "whoa." St. Clair has made more TikTok videos directly responding to the allegations. Right before her exit from X, St. Clair cemented her change of heart by using the platform to regularly criticize President Donald Trump, his administration, and his MAGA base as a whole. She's now continued the charge on TikTok and elsewhere.