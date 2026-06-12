Elon Musk faces backlash for reveling in anti-migrant riots in Belfast: "Millions must go"
Austin, Texas - Billionaire Elon Musk is facing heavy backlash for sharing a number of social media posts that critics say have been fueling ongoing riots taking place in Northern Ireland.
According to NBC News, masked men roamed the streets of Belfast on Thursday night for the second time, setting cars and houses on fire while they hunted down anyone that appears to be an immigrant.
The rioters have been motivated by the recent knife attack against Stephen Ogilvie, a white man, by Hadi Alodid, a Sudanese immigrant.
The incident resulted in Ogilvie losing an eye and left him in a coma.
Authorities have been struggling to staunch the violence, and a government minister recently labeled the riots "racist thuggery."
Musk, on the other hand, has been sharing posts on his X platform cheering it on.
In one instance, Musk wrote "yes" to a post that included a photo of Ogilvie along with the caption, "We are at war. Millions must go."
He has also shared a number of posts from other users, including one that claimed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer "hates white people."
In another, he shared a schedule of planned riots, and wrote to his 240 million followers, "Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!!"
When called out for inciting violence, Musk responded, "Murderous migrants beheading innocent people in their home town is what’s making people angry, not 'social media!'"
Elon Musk's dive into the far-right rabbit hole
Since he purchased Twitter in 2022, later renaming it to X, Musk has used the platform to push what many critics have labeled to be conspiracy theories and hate speech. He has repeatedly faced accusations of fueling political violence, and the platform is constantly criticized for the number of bots and misinformation.
In recent years, he has aggressively shared posts pushing his own brand of white identity politics, claiming immigrants are trying to "replace" white people while leftists cheer on their efforts under the guise of "wokeness."
When one X user asked why the world's richest man "spends his days in a culture war instead of enjoying his billions on a beach," Musk responded, "Nothing else matters if civilization falls."
Cover photo: Allison ROBBERT / AFP