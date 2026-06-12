Elon Musk faces backlash for reveling in anti-migrant riots in Belfast: "Millions must go"

Austin, Texas - Billionaire Elon Musk is facing heavy backlash for sharing a number of social media posts that critics say have been fueling ongoing riots taking place in Northern Ireland.

As anti-immigrant rioters have been tearing apart Northern Ireland, Elon Musk faces criticism for using his X platform to celebrate the violence. © Allison ROBBERT / AFP

According to NBC News, masked men roamed the streets of Belfast on Thursday night for the second time, setting cars and houses on fire while they hunted down anyone that appears to be an immigrant.

The rioters have been motivated by the recent knife attack against Stephen Ogilvie, a white man, by Hadi Alodid, a Sudanese immigrant.

The incident resulted in Ogilvie losing an eye and left him in a coma.

Authorities have been struggling to staunch the violence, and a government minister recently labeled the riots "racist thuggery."

Musk, on the other hand, has been sharing posts on his X platform cheering it on.

In one instance, Musk wrote "yes" to a post that included a photo of Ogilvie along with the caption, "We are at war. Millions must go."

He has also shared a number of posts from other users, including one that claimed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer "hates white people."

In another, he shared a schedule of planned riots, and wrote to his 240 million followers, "Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!!"

When called out for inciting violence, Musk responded, "Murderous migrants beheading innocent people in their home town is what’s making people angry, not 'social media!'"