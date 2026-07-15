Elon Musk hit with serious accusations of breaking Wisconsin law with $1 million voter giveaway

Green Bay, Wisconsin - Billionaire Elon Musk is facing allegations of breaking Wisconsin law after he offered money to citizens to vote Republican in the state's Supreme Court race.

Elon Musk is facing complaints in Wisconsin regarding a voting contest he held last year that officials believe broke the state's election bribery laws. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per CNN, the Wisconsin Elections Commission voted 5-1 last Thursday to refer two complaints to the Brown County district attorney's office regarding a contest Musk launched in March 2025 in which he promised to give $1 million to two citizens who signed a petition vowing to vote against "activist judges" – a term used by Republicans for judges who rule against President Donald Trump's policies.

The panel found probable cause that Musk broke Wisconsin election bribery laws by posting on social media about the contest in an effort to "induce them to vote in that election."

The district attorney's office will now decide whether to bring charges against the world's richest man, and is expected to report back to the commission within 40 days.

Musk and groups he supported sought to boost Republican Brad Schimel, who would have tilted the swing state's top court to a conservative majority if elected, spending upward of $20 million.

Schimel ultimately lost his race by 10 points to Democratic-backed candidate Susan Crawford, raising the court's liberal majority to 5-2.