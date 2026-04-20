Elon Musk skips interview with prosecutors amid investigation into X and Grok

Paris, France - Elon Musk did not appear Monday for a voluntary interview with Paris prosecutors, who had summoned the tech billionaire over a probe into his social media platform X and AI chatbot Grok.

Elon Musk on Monday snubbed Paris prosecutors who summoned the tech billionaire over a probe into X and AI chatbot Grok. © IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

Prosecutors told AFP they had "taken note of the absence of the first people summoned," without mentioning Musk's name.

The billionaire had dubbed the French authorities "retards" weeks earlier in a French-language X post.

"The presence or absence (of the people summoned) is not an obstacle to continuing the investigation," prosecutors added.

They had issued the summons in February as part of an investigation, launched in January 2025, into allegations that X's algorithm was used to interfere in French politics.

The probe was later expanded to include the dissemination of Holocaust denial and sexual deepfakes by X's AI chatbot Grok.

French prosecutors in February also searched the Paris offices of X, in what the social media giant – which has denied any wrongdoing – slammed as "politicized" raids and an "abusive judicial act".

At the time, Paris prosecutors also summoned Musk and then-CEO Linda Yaccarino for voluntary interviews as the "de facto and de jure managers of the X platform at the time of the events", a move Musk called a "political attack".

Yaccarino resigned as CEO of X in July last year after two years at the helm of the company.