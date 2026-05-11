Elon Musk to join Trump on trip to China after nasty feud

Washington DC - Top executives, including Tesla's Elon Musk and Apple's Tim Cook, will accompany President Donald Trump on his visit to China this week, a White House official said Monday.

Tesla's Elon Musk (l.) will be among several top executives joining President Donald Trump on his visit to China next week. © Collage: Allison ROBBERT / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Beijing has said it is ready to work with the US in pursuit of "more stability" and confirmed that Trump will visit, the first US president to do so since 2017. His trip runs from Wednesday to Friday.

Washington and Beijing have been at loggerheads over key issues ranging from trade tariffs to the Iran war to Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.

While in Beijing, Trump will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the countries' myriad trade and economic issues on the table.

Trump and Xi agreed in October to a one-year truce in a blistering trade war that saw tariffs on many goods exceed 100%.

The US president has been pressuring companies to build manufacturing facilities in the US, a bid to both reduce imports and increase domestic economic activity.

Many top tech companies' supply chains, however, heavily involve China, making them particularly exposed to bilateral trade tensions.

The US has also sought to block China from accessing the highest-end artificial intelligence chips from US companies.

According to a list shared by a White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, Musk and Cook will be accompanied by 15 other chief executive officers.

They include the chiefs of Boeing, GE Aerospace, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Mastercard, and Visa.