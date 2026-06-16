Elon Musk's SpaceX tops Amazon in market value after record-breaking IPO

San Francisco, California - SpaceX shares surged again Tuesday, lifting Elon Musk 's rocket company above Amazon into fifth place in market value as a record-breaking IPO gives way to a torrid buying frenzy.

SpaceX shares continued to surge on Tuesday to lift the company above Amazon in market value. © Angela Weiss / AFP

Near 2:00 PM ET, shares of SpaceX, formally Space Exploration Technologies Corp., stood at $213.35, up 10.8%. That gives the company a market capitalization of around $2.8 trillion.

The latest rise came as SpaceX announced it will acquire artificial intelligence coding startup Cursor for $60 billion, a deal designed to further cement the Texas-based company near the nexus of the AI boom.

The SpaceX fever partly stems from enthusiasm over the company's growth potential, including AI. But at least as important are dynamics that have nothing to do with the company's operations or profit outlook.

"There is no valuation support for this market cap as it's all retail excitement meeting a very small float and no institutional sellers," said Eric Clark, a portfolio manager and chief investment officer at Accuvest Global Advisors.

"It's just a momentum trade and retail excitement plus active growth managers wanting exposure," Clark said in an email that described SpaceX's growth potential as a "five-to-10-year game."

Shares of SpaceX have soared about 40% in three sessions since last week's IPO, which raised a record-breaking $85.7 billion.

"There's a bit of a mania involving AI and anything that could be one of the beneficiaries of the spending on AI," said Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers.

Co-founded by Musk in 2002, the rocket startup has since expanded into a major satellite operator and has also folded in Musk's artificial intelligence company – xAI – which includes the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).