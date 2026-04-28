Musk accuses OpenAI of "stealing a charity" as explosive legal battle begins

Oakland, California - Elon Musk and OpenAI boss Sam Altman faced off in a California federal court Tuesday in a blockbuster trial that could have far-reaching consequences for the AI industry and oblige the ChatGPT maker to profoundly revamp its business.

Elon Musk's attorneys claimed OpenAI "stole a charity" as the high-stakes legal battle began this week. © KARL MONDON / AFP

The legal clash across the bay from San Francisco is widely seen as a battle of egos pitting the world's richest person against a startup Musk once backed and now trails in the booming AI sector.

At the heart of the case is an accusation by Musk that Altman drove OpenAI to become an industry juggernaut seeking to dethrone the likes of Google, Apple, and Microsoft as a big tech profit maker, thus betraying its nonprofit mission.

Musk argues in his lawsuit that he was deceived about OpenAI's mission being altruistic.

"We're here today because the defendants in this case stole a charity," said Musk's attorney Steven Molo, the first to address the court ahead of lawyers from OpenAI and Microsoft.

The company is "no longer operating for the good of humanity as a whole," but as a "for-profit venture operating in the interests" of OpenAI and Microsoft, its biggest investor, Molo argued.

The feud dates back to 2015, when Altman convinced Musk to co-found OpenAI, promising a nonprofit lab whose technology "would belong to the world."

Musk invested at least $38 million, but the split was finalized in 2018, and the OpenAI Foundation created its commercial subsidiary a year later.

Microsoft then began investing and increased its commitment to $13 billion, a stake now valued at approximately $135 billion.