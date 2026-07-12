Sam Altman says Elon Musk is "obsessed" with him amid messy spat on X: "Scam Altman strikes again!"

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk and Sam Altman – two of the world's biggest tech industry titans and richest men – recently took to social media to air out their grievances about one another.

Over the weekend, Sam Altman (r) accused fellow tech leader Elon Musk (l) of being "obsessed" with him as the two clashed on social media. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & JOSH EDELSON / AFP

Responding to an X post about news that Apple is suing Altman's OpenAI over allegations the company stole its trade secrets, Musk wrote, "Scam Altman strikes again..."

Musk then went on something of a posting spree, repeatedly pushing the narrative of Altman being a "scammer."

In one, he shared a post from a user praising his remarks and doubled down by accusing Altman of "[taking] scamming to a whole new level."

In another post, he suggested Altman "might literally love scamming more than any human alive!"

The barrage of posts appeared to get Altman's attention, who clapped back, "Homeboy, you're the one selling public market investors on short-term space datacenters."

Musk swung back by reiterating the allegations against his nemesis, telling Altman, "We start flying them next year. Maybe you can come see them if your parole officer approves."

In a lone post, Altman joked, "There are a lot of benchmarks that suggest 5.6 sol is the best model in the world right now, but the most reliable way to tell is that elon is obsessed with me again."