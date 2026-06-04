UK's Starmer slams Elon Musk for "trying to whip up division" over student's murder

London, UK - UK leader Keir Starmer accused Elon Musk on Thursday of "trying to whip up division" in Britain following anger over the police handling of the murder of a white student by a Sikh man.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (l.) called out Elon Musk (r.) for seeking to create "division" with his comments on the police handling of the murder of Henry Nowak. © Collage: James Glossop / POOL / AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

The case of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was put in handcuffs by police as he lay mortally wounded after being stabbed by Vickrum Digwa (23) in the southern city of Southampton in December, has become highly politicized in the UK.

Digwa lied and told police he was the victim as Nowak had racially insulted him.

Far-right figures have claimed the murder is evidence that police forces in Britain treat white people and ethnic minorities differently – an allegation Starmer's Labour government and police chiefs vehemently deny.

Musk, the billionaire owner of X, has posted numerous times on the platform about the police response to the stabbing.

In one, he asked whether people knew that "official police policy requires them to be racist against Whites?"

Musk has offered to fund a private prosecution against the police over its handling of the murder, and insulted the Hampshire Police force.

"We need to also assert who we are as a country, because Musk, again, has been interfering in our politics in the last few days, trying to whip up division. That is not who we are in Britain," Starmer told reporters.

"In Britain, we are reasonable, tolerant people," he added ahead of a meeting with Nowak's family at his official Downing Street residence.

"When we have a terrible case like Henry's case... we react calmly, as his family have done," the prime minister said, referring to pleas from Nowak's father that his son's murder should not be used "to create further division, hatred or tension".

Digwa was jailed for at least 21 years on Monday for stabbing Nowak to death using a ceremonial knife with an eight-inch blade following an altercation about a mobile phone.