Emily Blunt gets dragged over "out of touch" career advice
Los Angeles, California - Hollywood star Emily Blunt has caused quite a stir during a career advice session – and not in a good way.
While promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, the 43-year-old actor was asked what tips she would give to people who are unhappy with their job.
Her answer has sparked a heated reaction online.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Blunt was a guest on the podcast Betches when the hotly debated question came up.
For the A Quiet Place star, it was very clear what to do in such a situation: "Just find something that you deeply want to do" – salary plays a subordinate role.
"Even if you're earning no money, as long as you love it, you'll be happy," she added.
Blunt's advice was meant to be motivational, but it was quickly met with fierce criticism online.
On social media, the Brit was accused of speaking from a position of privilege.
Comments piled up under the YouTube video and spread across to other platforms, with one X user writing, "It's soooooo easy for wealthy people to say this".
Is social media being too hard on Emily Blunt?
And indeed, according to the Daily Mail, Blunt is one of the most successful Hollywood stars ever, with her total fortune currently estimated at around $80 million.
Critics have emphasized that financial security plays a decisive role in changing careers, with many people simply lacking the ability to quit their current jobs.
Despite the massive criticism, the 43-year-old also received words of encouragement.
Some argued that her words were simply meant to support pursuing your passion, while others said that leaving stressful jobs had dramatically improved their lives.
Cover photo: Fotomontage/Getty Images via AFP