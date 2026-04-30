Emily Blunt gets dragged over "out of touch" career advice

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood star Emily Blunt has caused quite a stir during a career advice session – and not in a good way.

Emily Blunt's well-intentioned career advice has sparked some serious drama online. © Getty Images via AFP

While promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, the 43-year-old actor was asked what tips she would give to people who are unhappy with their job.

Her answer has sparked a heated reaction online.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Blunt was a guest on the podcast Betches when the hotly debated question came up.

For the A Quiet Place star, it was very clear what to do in such a situation: "Just find something that you deeply want to do" – salary plays a subordinate role.

"Even if you're earning no money, as long as you love it, you'll be happy," she added.

Blunt's advice was meant to be motivational, but it was quickly met with fierce criticism online.

On social media, the Brit was accused of speaking from a position of privilege.

Comments piled up under the YouTube video and spread across to other platforms, with one X user writing, "It's soooooo easy for wealthy people to say this".