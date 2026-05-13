Emma Roberts has awkward reunion with ex and AHS co-star Evan Peters

Los Angeles, California - American Horror Story co- stars Emma Roberts and Evan Peters had a tense reunion at the Disney Advertising Upfront showcase.

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters (l.) reunited for the first time since ending their engagement in 2019 for the Disney Advertising Upfront showcase. © Collage: Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The star-studded event on Tuesday saw the exes reunite for the first time in seven years – but nothing got too messy!

Emma donned a strapless, black mini-dress that featured red roses and ornate buttons while Evan sported a teal jacket, white t-shirt, and black slacks.

Yet the former couple looked tense while on stage with their co-stars Sarah Paulson, Gabourey Sidibe, and Angela Bassett to announce Paul Anthony Kelly joining the FX series' 13th season.

Emma and Evan had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship until 2019, which included the Scream 4 star's arrest in 2014 for a reported domestic violence incident.

While reflecting on her private life, Emma told Cosmopolitan, "It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience. Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can't have a private moment."