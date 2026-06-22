Famed music producer Clive Davis has died

Washington DC - Clive Davis – the pioneering American music executive and producer who made megastars of Aretha Franklin, Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, and many others during half a century of shaping modern culture – died Monday aged 94, his family said.

Legendary record producer Clive Davis speaks during the Recording Academy and Clive Davis' Salute To Industry Icons pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 31, 2026. © PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

The industry insider embraced genres from rock & roll and jazz to early hip-hop and pop, often signing little-known acts – Barry Manilow among them – who rose to superstardom.

Davis possessed an unwavering enthusiasm for music since before he took over as Columbia Records president in 1967, eventually leaving a lasting mark on popular culture.

"Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness," the Davis family said in a statement on X.

It did not mention a cause of death, but Rolling Stone magazine reported Davis had been hospitalized in late May following an upper respiratory issue.

The family described Davis as a music visionary, whose instincts and relentless pursuit of excellence – and hits – "shaped the soundtrack of countless lives."

"He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations."

Davis, a winner of multiple Grammy Awards, signed and produced stars including Janis Joplin, Billy Joel, Santana, The Notorious B.I.G., Aerosmith, Pink Floyd, and Ace of Bass.