Famed music producer Clive Davis has died
Washington DC - Clive Davis – the pioneering American music executive and producer who made megastars of Aretha Franklin, Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, and many others during half a century of shaping modern culture – died Monday aged 94, his family said.
The industry insider embraced genres from rock & roll and jazz to early hip-hop and pop, often signing little-known acts – Barry Manilow among them – who rose to superstardom.
Davis possessed an unwavering enthusiasm for music since before he took over as Columbia Records president in 1967, eventually leaving a lasting mark on popular culture.
"Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness," the Davis family said in a statement on X.
It did not mention a cause of death, but Rolling Stone magazine reported Davis had been hospitalized in late May following an upper respiratory issue.
The family described Davis as a music visionary, whose instincts and relentless pursuit of excellence – and hits – "shaped the soundtrack of countless lives."
"He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations."
Davis, a winner of multiple Grammy Awards, signed and produced stars including Janis Joplin, Billy Joel, Santana, The Notorious B.I.G., Aerosmith, Pink Floyd, and Ace of Bass.
He founded Arista Records and led it from 1974 through 2000, and then launched another label, the independent J Records.
He also served as chief executive of the RCA Music Group and became chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment, a position he held until his death.
Cover photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP