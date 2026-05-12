FKA Twigs set to play Josephine Baker in upcoming new biopic

Paris, France - British music star FKA Twigs is to play Josephine Baker in a new biopic of the Roaring Twenties icon who became a hero of the French Resistance and the American civil rights movement.

FKA Twigs performs at the Mojave Tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 19, 2026. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The movie will tell the "incredible story of the magnificent, incomparable" dancer and singer, its producers said at the Cannes Film Festival, which starts Tuesday.

Born into grinding poverty in St. Louis, Missouri, Baker became one of the first global superstars. But she refused to perform before segregated audiences in the US and spent much of her life in France.

She was the first Black woman to be given a place in the Pantheon, where France's national heroes are buried, after helping the French Resistance during World War II and also spying on the Nazis for the British and US intelligence services.

FKA Twigs, who is also a singer and choreographer, said Baker's "extraordinary legacy is such an inspiration to me and to so many people."

"I cannot wait" to bring "her fight, her love, her losses, her talent and her heroism to the big screen," the Grammy winner added.