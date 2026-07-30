George and Amal Clooney evacuate Brignoles home as devastating wildfires strike France

Brignoles, France - George and Amal Clooney revealed that they were forced to leave their residence in France as wildfires spread across multiple European countries.

George and Amal Clooney (r) addressed the mayor of Brignoles after fleeing their home in France due to wildfires. © Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The spouses, who made the Southeastern region of France their permanent home in 2021, issued a statement to the mayor of Brignoles after fleeing their home.

Per People, the letter reads, "Dear Didier, At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment."

It continues, "As we evacuate Brignoles, we want to emphasise two things: first, we hope you and the people of our city are safe, and second, that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole."

CNN reports that nearly 224,000 people were evacuated in the Gironde region of France, while another 3,000 civilians left the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.