George and Amal Clooney evacuate Brignoles home as devastating wildfires strike France
Brignoles, France - George and Amal Clooney revealed that they were forced to leave their residence in France as wildfires spread across multiple European countries.
The spouses, who made the Southeastern region of France their permanent home in 2021, issued a statement to the mayor of Brignoles after fleeing their home.
Per People, the letter reads, "Dear Didier, At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment."
It continues, "As we evacuate Brignoles, we want to emphasise two things: first, we hope you and the people of our city are safe, and second, that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole."
CNN reports that nearly 224,000 people were evacuated in the Gironde region of France, while another 3,000 civilians left the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.
George and Amal, who are parents to nine-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, added, "We love Brignoles and our friends who live there."
The Ocean's Eleven star and his wife officially became French citizens in January, despite backlash from President Donald Trump.
Cover photo: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP