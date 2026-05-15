Goal! David Beckham becomes first British billionaire athlete

London, UK - Former Manchester United and England star David Beckham has become Britain's first billionaire athlete , according to the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List .

David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami CF looks on during the MLS match between Los Angeles Football Club and Inter Miami CF at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. © SHAUN CLARK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Beckham and his wife Victoria's collective wealth reached an estimated £1.185 billion ($1.583 billion) this year, the Rich List compilers said.

That moved them into second place in the list of the UK's wealthiest sportspeople, behind the family of ex-Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone, whose wealth was valued at £2 billion.

Beckham, who retired from playing in 2013, is a co-owner of Inter Miami, estimated to be Major League Soccer's most valuable club at £1.07 billion.

The 51-year-old also has lucrative brand ambassador roles for companies including Adidas and Hugo Boss.

Beckham captained England and won the Premier League and Champions League during a glittering career with United, before spells at Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Victoria Beckham's wealth has largely been generated from her fashion label after she originally found fame as a member of the pop band The Spice Girls.