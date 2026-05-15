Goal! David Beckham becomes first British billionaire athlete
London, UK - Former Manchester United and England star David Beckham has become Britain's first billionaire athlete, according to the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List.
Beckham and his wife Victoria's collective wealth reached an estimated £1.185 billion ($1.583 billion) this year, the Rich List compilers said.
That moved them into second place in the list of the UK's wealthiest sportspeople, behind the family of ex-Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone, whose wealth was valued at £2 billion.
Beckham, who retired from playing in 2013, is a co-owner of Inter Miami, estimated to be Major League Soccer's most valuable club at £1.07 billion.
The 51-year-old also has lucrative brand ambassador roles for companies including Adidas and Hugo Boss.
Beckham captained England and won the Premier League and Champions League during a glittering career with United, before spells at Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain.
Victoria Beckham's wealth has largely been generated from her fashion label after she originally found fame as a member of the pop band The Spice Girls.
Joining Beckham on the Rich List, seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is fifth on the list, having built a fortune the Rich List calculated at £435 million.
Cover photo: SHAUN CLARK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP