Hailee Steinfeld reveals name of her baby girl with Josh Allen in adorable letter

Buffalo, New York - Hailee Steinfeld has revealed the name of her baby girl, two months after welcoming her first bundle of joy with NFL quarterback Josh Allen .

Hailee Steinfeld has revealed that she and Josh Allen (l.) have named their daughter Harper Haize. © Collage: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael Tran / AFP

In her latest newsletter for the Beau Society, the 29-year-old actor shared that her daughter is named Harper Haize Allen.

Friday's message was penned as a sweet letter to their baby girl, with Hailee writing, "Your daddy and I look at you often and ask each other the same question: How did we get so lucky to have you?"

The baby's name appears to be a nod to Hailee herself, as her middle name, Haize, is also a longtime nickname for the Sinner star, and Haiz was even the name of her 2019 EP.

Hailee tied the knot with the 30-year-old Buffalo Bills star in June 2025 after about two years of dating, and they announced her pregnancy that December.

The Academy Award nominee sported her baby bump on the red carpet of January's Golden Globes, but she was absent from the Oscars as she prepared to welcome Harper.

Hailee and Josh announced her arrival in early April.