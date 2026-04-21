Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz spark serious engagement rumors!

London, UK - Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have sent fans into a frenzy with new paparazzi snaps that show Zoë rocking a massive diamond ring!

Harry Styles (l.) and Zoë Kravitz have sparked engagement rumors after The Batman star was seen sporting a massive diamond ring while out in London. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Michael Tran / AFP

A sign of the times?

The 32-year-old singer was spotted out and about with Zoë in London recently, per a Tuesday report from The Sun.

The pair packed on the PDA, sharing a sweet kiss before the 37-year-old actor drove away in a car.

But, naturally, all eyes were on the rock now adorning Zoë's left ring finger – could the lovebirds have secretly gotten engaged?

According to one eyewitness, "You couldn't miss the ring on her finger. It is absolutely huge."

There's been no official confirmation from any insiders just yet, but the evidence is seemingly compelling enough for plenty of fans online.



"this is making me so parasocial, i need help immediately," one X user joked, while another wrote, "Harold? On a random Tuesday".

If the rumors are true, this would be Zoë's third engagement. The Big Little Lies star was previously married to actor Karl Glusman between 2019 and 2020, and she was briefly engaged to Channing Tatum before the two called it quits in 2024.