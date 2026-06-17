Olivia Wilde talks Harry Styles romance and "super f**ked up" Jason Sudeikis drama
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Wilde has addressed the backlash surrounding her romance with Harry Styles and the "traumatizing" moment she got served by ex Jason Sudeikis!
The 42-year-old recalled how people were "f**king pissed" over her two-year relationship with the British singer on Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy.
Olivia attributed the backlash to the "parasocial relationship" fans have with Harry, telling host Alex Cooper, "I think that is an enormous responsibility that all those stars have to carry, that's f**king impossible."
The Booksmart director called their romance the "loveliest relationship," describing it as "so sweet and so beautiful and really, actually, very domestic and kind and lovely."
She reflected, "I think that we existed in this, like, little bubble and the judgment never really got into that bubble, which was a miracle and testament to us making that happen."
Olivia Wilde reveals she sobbed after getting served at CinemaCon
The Invite actor-director noted how she didn't "understand" the criticism over the couple's 10-year age gap.
"I would go to shows and dance, and people were like, 'Oh, b***h. You slut.' Oh, man. I don't know. It really did upset people, though," Olivia added.
Later, she described getting served custody papers from Jason Sudeikis at the 2022 CinemaCon as one of "the most f**ked up things" she's gone through.
After her speech, the Don't Worry Darling filmmaker said she "completely dissolved into a puddle" backstage – though she now feels that she can "make it through anything" following the incident.
Olivia emphasized that she believes the Ted Lasso star "did not know about the timing" and ultimately blamed their lawyers.
"I think that lawyers can be super f**ked up and do f**ked up things, and I'm aware of that," she added. "I think that people are never their best selves when they're engaging in that kind of process, and it was so f**ked up in so many ways."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press, Dimitrios Kambouris & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP