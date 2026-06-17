Olivia Wilde talks Harry Styles romance and "super f**ked up" Jason Sudeikis drama

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Wilde has addressed the backlash surrounding her romance with Harry Styles and the "traumatizing" moment she got served by ex Jason Sudeikis !

Olivia Wilde (c.) spilled the tea on her relationships with Harry Styles (l.) and Jason Sudeikis in a new podcast interview. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press, Dimitrios Kambouris & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 42-year-old recalled how people were "f**king pissed" over her two-year relationship with the British singer on Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy.

Olivia attributed the backlash to the "parasocial relationship" fans have with Harry, telling host Alex Cooper, "I think that is an enormous responsibility that all those stars have to carry, that's f**king impossible."

The Booksmart director called their romance the "loveliest relationship," describing it as "so sweet and so beautiful and really, actually, very domestic and kind and lovely."

She reflected, "I think that we existed in this, like, little bubble and the judgment never really got into that bubble, which was a miracle and testament to us making that happen."