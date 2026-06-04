Has Camila Cabello split from her billionaire boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub?

Los Angeles, California - Camila Cabello has apparently broken up with Henry Junior Chalhoub – what went wrong?

Camila Cabello and Henry Junior Chalhoub (r.) have called it quits after dating for a year. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & ABACAPRESS

According to TMZ, the 29-year-old singer and the 40-year-old billionaire have split after dating for a year.

The former lovebirds first sparked dating rumors in November 2024 after being spotted at an Elie Saab fashion show afterparty in Saudi Arabia and later holding hands in St. Barts.

Camila and Henry, who kept their romance low-key, were last seen together at this year's Coachella.

As for what led to the end of their relationship, a source tattled to The Sun that the Havana singer had an "honest" conversation with the Lebanese businessman.

"Camila and Henry had an honest conversation and came to the conclusion they should end things. They had a lot of fun together while it lasted, but it wasn't meant to be," the insider shared.

They added, "It's quite raw but they are both going into the summer as singletons."