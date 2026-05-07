Hayden Panettiere make surprising confession about her sexuality

New York, New York - For years, Hayden Panettiere felt she had to hide her sexuality. Now, at the age of 36, the actor has come out as bisexual.

Scream star Hayden Panettiere has come out as bisexual. © DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"On one hand, it’s sad that I had to wait till I was 36 years old to share that part of me, but better late than never, right? Panettiere said in an interview with Us Weekly about her coming out.

But why is she going public with this personal revelation now?

"The first time it even crossed my mind to touch on this subject was while I was in the process of writing this book," the Scream star explained.

Panettiere's memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, will be published on May 19, and in it, the ex of former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko speaks candidly about her romantic history with women.

"I've chosen to be completely brutally honest about this, and that's something about me that I was never able to share with the world, because it was just never the right time," she continued.

In the past, she would have avoided talking about her bisexuality because she constantly felt she had to be perfect: "I was not encouraged to just be myself."