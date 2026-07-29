Iconic singer Glen Hansard, who created the movie and music of Once, killed in motorbike crash

Dublin, Ireland - Oscar-winning Irish musician and actor Glen Hansard , who starred in the 1991 cult film The Commitments and created the acclaimied movie musical Once, died in a shock motorbike accident on Wednesday at only 56.

Irish musician and actor Glen Hansard tragically died in a motorbike crash on Wednesday. © AFP/Jason Davis/Getty Images

"With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard in the early hours of this morning," Hansard's agent ATC Management said in a post on his website.

"We are still dealing with the shock of it all, so we kindly ask that the privacy of Glen's family, colleagues, and friends is respected at this difficult time."

The Irish police said in a statement to the AFP they were "appealing for witnesses following a fatal single-vehicle collision" in Dublin involving a motorcycle.

"The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was treated at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later," the police added.

Hansard had won international acclaim during his three decades working in film, music, and cinema, most notably for the breakthough movie musical, Once.

Born in Ballymun, Dublin, in April 1970, Hansard began playing music very young, performing on Dublin streets and founding the band The Frames in 1990.

With Hansard as lead singer, guitarist, and composer, The Frames became one of the most popular bands on Ireland's music scene.

The musical-comedy The Commitments, directed by Alan Parker and based on a book by author Roddy Doyle, charted the fortunes of a Dublin soul band.

The feel-good film captured audience hearts, and went on to win four BAFTAs, as well as being nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe.