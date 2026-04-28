Influencer Kiara Brokenbrough dies while giving birth to first child

Los Angeles, California - California influencer Kiara Brokenbrough, who went viral for her $47 wedding dress and budget-friendly ceremony in 2022, has died while giving birth to her first baby .

Kiara and her husband Joel Brokenbrough's baby wasn't supposed to make his appearance until June. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kiarabrk

Shaneka, Kiara's mother-in-law, shared the sad news on GoFundMe and asked for support.

The 32-year-old influencer and her husband, Joel Brokenbrough, went viral on TikTok for their $500 California wedding back in 2022.

Four years after their wedding, the couple was in the middle of moving back to California from West Virginia when tragedy struck.

"Unexpectedly, Kiara went to her Heavenly home while Baby Jonah entered his earthly home," Shaneka wrote.

The family has not said if complications involved in Jonah's premature birth led to Kiara's death on March 30 or if her death led to his early birth. Jonah was due in June.

Since his birth, baby Jonah has been in the neonatal intensive care unit, and per his grandma, "Jonah is a cutie and a fighter, and by God's grace and POWER we know he will astound the doctors with his daily progress."