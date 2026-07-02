Influencer Nara Smith reveals her two-year-old daughter's devastating diagnosis

Ridgefield, Connecticut – Influencer and model Nara Smith took to social media to share some heartbreaking news: her two‑year‑old daughter, Whimsy Lou, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Nara Smith (r.) and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, got devastating news about their daughter, Whimsy, last year. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@naraaziza

"There is no easy way to say this or to talk about any of this," Nara Smith confessed to her nearly five million followers in an Instagram post Wednesday.

At the end of 2025, the 24‑year‑old and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith (28), noticed a frightening change in their child.

"When we saw something suspicious on her, we took her to the ER, and they didn't quite know what to make of it," she said.

A follow-up visit with their pediatrician confirmed the parents' fears. After the doctor examined the little girl, he became, according to Nara, "really quiet and calm."

Nara said, "My heart dropped in that moment. I don't know whether it was my gut telling me something or just a mom's intuition, but the first thing that I felt was she has cancer."

After that appointment, the two‑year‑old underwent multiple ultrasounds and X‑rays before the diagnosis was confirmed.

"[They] told us it had spread and that she needs to come and start chemo treatments immediately," Nara explained.