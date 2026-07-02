Influencer Nara Smith reveals her two-year-old daughter's devastating diagnosis
Ridgefield, Connecticut – Influencer and model Nara Smith took to social media to share some heartbreaking news: her two‑year‑old daughter, Whimsy Lou, has been diagnosed with cancer.
"There is no easy way to say this or to talk about any of this," Nara Smith confessed to her nearly five million followers in an Instagram post Wednesday.
At the end of 2025, the 24‑year‑old and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith (28), noticed a frightening change in their child.
"When we saw something suspicious on her, we took her to the ER, and they didn't quite know what to make of it," she said.
A follow-up visit with their pediatrician confirmed the parents' fears. After the doctor examined the little girl, he became, according to Nara, "really quiet and calm."
Nara said, "My heart dropped in that moment. I don't know whether it was my gut telling me something or just a mom's intuition, but the first thing that I felt was she has cancer."
After that appointment, the two‑year‑old underwent multiple ultrasounds and X‑rays before the diagnosis was confirmed.
"[They] told us it had spread and that she needs to come and start chemo treatments immediately," Nara explained.
Nara Smith's daughter Whimsy is battling cancer
Dealing with Whimsy's devastating diagnosis and subsequent care has been challenging.
"Processing this and navigating all of this as a family has been really hard," Nora continued in her post.
"A lot of you have probably realized that I've been posting a little less and this is the reason why," she explained.
"Having found all of this out and navigating this while postpartum, also loving and caring for our other kids at home, also being in the hospital with Whimsy a lot and balancing work on top of that has been really challenging."
In addition to Whimsy, Nara and Lucky share three other children: Rumble Honey (5), Slim Easy (4), and Fawnie Golden (1).
Nevertheless, Nara explained that every day is a struggle. "Some days are a little easier, some days are really hard, and all I can do is try my best and show up in all those areas in the best way that I can."
More than 15 million users saw the influencer's video, and countless sent their sympathies in the comments.
"Sending so much love and strength to your family," commented fellow social media star Haley Kalil.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@naraaziza