Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular faces charges for shooting an alligator!
Tampa, Florida – Lookmaxing influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, faces charges for his alleged role in the shooting of a deceased alligator in the Florida Everglades.
Clavicular, a controversial influencer, faces charges in connection with a live stream video, which shows him firing shots at an apparently already dead alligator in the Everglades, per local Florida media.
The incident in the Everglades allegedly took place on March 26, and charges were filed on April 29.
Back in March, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said on X that they were aware of a video that appeared to show the men on an airboat in the Florida Everglades shooting the alligator, but did not refer to Peters by name.
20-year-old Peters is charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place or residential property, which is against Florida state law.
The influencer faces a potential $1,000 fine and possible jail time or probation, per local media.
Peters isn't the only person charged in the shooting
Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle told local media that Peters "did unlawfully and knowingly discharge a firearm in a public place or on or over the right-of-way of a paved public road, highway or street, or over occupied premises" at the Francis Taylor Everglades Wildlife Management Area Boat Ramp Dock.
Peters isn't the only one charged in the incident.
Andrew Morales, known as "The Cuban Tarzan" on social media, and Yabdiel Anibal Cotto Torres also face charges.
Peters' attorney told People, "Our client has been summoned to appear for a misdemeanor charge that stems from following the instructions of a licensed airboat guide. He relied on that guidance. No animals or people were harmed. We are confident that once the full picture is understood, people will see this for what it is."
More commonly known by his social media handle, Clavicular, Peters is the face of a trend called looksmaxxing, in which people take extreme measures to "maximize their attractiveness." He has been open about using drugs to stay slim.
In February, Peters was also arrested on a battery charge in Osceola County.
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/David Cashbaugh & Screenshot/Instagram/clavicular0