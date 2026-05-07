Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular faces charges for shooting an alligator!

Tampa, Florida – Lookmaxing influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, faces charges for his alleged role in the shooting of a deceased alligator in the Florida Everglades.

A Florida influencer faces charges for allegedly shooting an alligator. © Unsplash/David Cashbaugh

Clavicular, a controversial influencer, faces charges in connection with a live stream video, which shows him firing shots at an apparently already dead alligator in the Everglades, per local Florida media.

The incident in the Everglades allegedly took place on March 26, and charges were filed on April 29.

Back in March, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said on X that they were aware of a video that appeared to show the men on an airboat in the Florida Everglades shooting the alligator, but did not refer to Peters by name.

20-year-old Peters is charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place or residential property, which is against Florida state law.

The influencer faces a potential $1,000 fine and possible jail time or probation, per local media.